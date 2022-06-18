Voss-Tecklenburg announces final squad for EURO 2022

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has named the 20 outfield players and 3 goalkeepers who will travel to England for the European Championship this summer (July 6th-31st). Martina Tufeković, Jana Feldkamp (both TSG Hoffenheim), Maximiliane Rall (FC Bayern Munich) and Sjoeke Nüsken (Eintracht Frankfurt) were left out of the final squad after appearing in the preliminary squad of 28 players. Chantal Hagel (TSG Hoffenheim) is the first replacement and will take part in the second training camp in Herzogenaurach (June 21st-29th).

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: "We have collected a lot of thoughts of the last few weeks, we've held intense discussions among the coaching staff. In the end it's been decided by just a few small nuances because the strength in depth of our squad is really good. Every player has given her best to make this decision as difficult as possible.”

Strong contingents from Wolfsburg and Munich

VfL Wolfsburg (eight) and FC Bayern Munich (seven) have the most players among the final 23. Next up are Eintracht Frankfurt with five. The most experienced players are Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg, 113 caps) and Sara Däbritz (Paris Saint-Germain, 85 caps).

After an early pre-camp period spent in Frankfurt, our first true training camp will come to an end on Saturday in Herzogenaurach. A two-day break will follow before final camp gets underway on Tuesday. Germany’s last pre-tournament friendly will take place in Erfurt against Switzerland (24th June, 17:00 CEST). Camp ends on June 29th with travel arrangements made for July 3rd as the squad heads across the channel to England.