Voss-Tecklenburg absent for the upcoming international break

Germany women’s head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will not be able to take part in the international break in September due to illness. Assistant coach Britta Carlson will temporarily cover for her during the games in the UEFA Women’s Nations League against Denmark on 22nd September in Viborg (18:00 CEST kick-off) and on 26th September against Iceland in Bochum (18:15 CEST). Germany U17s women’s coach Sabine Loderer will temporarily join Michael Urbansky as part of the coaching set-up.

The publication of the analysis from the World Cup, which had started to be worked upon at all levels of the DFB, will be delayed as a result of Voss-Tecklenburg’s illness-related absence. The analysis will be continued after her return and the results will then be presented to the public.

Joti Chatzialexiou, sporting director for the national teams, says: “First of all, we wish Martina a quick recovery and hope that she will return soon. After the disappointing World Cup, it’s now all about looking ahead and approaching our upcoming tasks with renewed energy, enthusiasm and passion. Our goal is clear: We want to qualify for the Olympic Games.”