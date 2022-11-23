Voice silenced - Germany players make a statement

The Germany players made a statement ahead of their World Cup opener against Japan, covering their mouth with their hand during the team photo at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard.It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us.

Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position.