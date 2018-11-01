Visually impaired footballer Celebi to make Sunday’s DFB-Pokal draw

FC St. Pauli’s Serdal Celebi has written history as the first visually impaired football player to win goal of the month. Now, the 34-year-old will be making the DFB-Pokal round of 16 draw on Sunday at 18:00 CET. DFB.de has all the answers to the most important questions ahead of the draw, which will take place in the German Football Museum in Dortmund.

When does the draw begin?

The draw begins at 18:00 CET on Sunday, and will be moderated by Matthias Opdenhövel.

Who will be carrying out the draw?

Visually impaired footballer Serdal Celebi plays in the visually impaired Bundesliga for FC. St. Pauli, who finished as runners-up in August 2018. He wrote history when he won goal of the month, becoming the first visually impaired footballer to win the award with a stunning strike. Germany Women's coach Horst Hrubesch will be in charge of the draw.

How many pots will there be?

Just one – all the teams will be drawn out of the same pot.

How does the home advantage rule work?

Usually, clubs from the third tier and below would automatically be given home advantage. The exception to this rule is when two of these sides are drawn against each other – in this case, the side drawn first plays at home. However, this rule will not come into play in the round of 16, as all remaining teams are in the second tier or above.

When will the round of 16 matches take place?

There will be four matches on both the 5th and 6th February, two kicking off at 18:30 CET, and two at 20:45 CET.

Further rounds:

Quarter finals: 2nd/3rd April 2019

Semi finals: 23rd/24th April 2019