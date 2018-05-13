VfL Wolfsburg claim title with two games to spare

VfL Wolfsburg have won the Allianz Frauen-Bundesliga with two games to spare. They celebrated their 18th victory of the season with a 2-0 win against SGS Essen to claim their second consecutive division title. VfL Wolfsburg still have a chance to win the treble this season. They face Bayern München next Saturday in the DFB Cup final (Köln 15:00 CEST) and Olympique Lyon in the Women’s Champions League final on 24th May (18:00 CEST).

The win against SGS Essen on Sunday was Wolfsburg’s 13th consecutive league victory. The title is the fourth they have claimed in their 19-year tenure in the Women’s Bundesliga, after having won the league in 2013, 2014, and 2017.

Köln vulnerable after defeat in Potsdam

At the other end of the table, 1. FC Köln lost 4-2 to Turbine Potsdam and are still fighting for safety. Werder Bremen sit above the relegation zone by one point but can still pick up points when they play FC Bayern this afternoon at 16:00 CEST.

At Wolfsburg’s AOK-Stadium, the hosts picked up where they had left from off from the last twelve games. Pressing early and putting Essen under pressure right from the outset, they forced the away side into losing the ball. Through combining with each other quickly, VfL tried to create goalscoring opportunities for themselves but with the exception of a Perninlle Harder header in the tenth minute, they were unable to open up the opposition.

Essen then started to kick into gear after a sluggish opening few minutes. The fifth-placed side freed themselves from the clutches and came close with a 22nd minute effort from Manjou Wilde. But the momentum swung back in VfL’s favour shortly before the break, with Caroline Hansen and Teresa Pires narrowly missing the net with their strikes.

Brace from Ella McLeod

Essen had Wolfsburg pegged back in their own half after the break but it was VfL whose luck was in as the away team was unable to convert a double chance. They were made to pay for their sloppiness in front of goal when McLeod slid in to poke home after 55 minutes before doubling her side’s lead just four minutes later.

Wolfsburg were forced to defend for the last twenty minutes with ten players after McLeod was then sent off following a second yellow card. It did not matter though as McLeod’s double was enough to secure a 2-0 win for her team and with that, the championship.