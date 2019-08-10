Verl and Kaiserslautern through to second round

Despite getting off to a good start, an Alemannia own-goal put the hosts on the back foot after Aachen’s captain Peter Hackenberg redirected Wendell’s cross into the back of the net (19’). Kevin Volland then doubled the lead shortly before halftime. Aachen started the second half strong, and were able to pull one back through Stipe Batarilo (56’). Leverkusen then took control of the match, with head coach Peter Bosz making a key substitution, as Leon Bailey entered the match and scored a minute later (73’). Aachen native Kai Havertz also got on the scoresheet against his hometown club to make it 4-1 (88’).

A close first half ended scoreless, despite several chances for the favourites from Mainz. Shortly after the restart, Kaiserslautern would take the lead from the penalty spot (62’). Florian Müller was able to block Manfred Starke’s shot, but had to watch as the ball slipped from his grasp and rolled into the net. Mainz continued to press but were unable to get one back. Third-tier Kaiserslautern were then able to seal the deal with a late goal, sending the Bundesliga side packing (90’+1).

An equaliser just ten minutes into the second half put things very-much in the balance, and the sixth-tier side managed to take Fortuna Düsseldorf into extra time, but no further. 18-year-old Ofori’s solo effort gave Fortuna the lead, before Rouwen Hennings rounded things off with a genius back-heel goal from close range.

After almost 45 minutes of stalemate between sixth tier Villingen and visitors Fortuna Düsseldorf from the Bundesliga, it seemed it would be a mere matter of time before the favourites took off, but when Villingen converted from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute, the biggest upset of the round suddenly looked the likely outcome.

Following the trend of the other afternoon games, Regionalliga minnows Wacker Nordhausen took an early lead against Erzgibirge Aue. However, with half time approaching, their celebrations were put on hold by a Tom Baumgart equaliser. After the break, a superior Aue side soon got their reward through Jan Hochscheidt, before Pascal Testroet added a brace in the final ten minutes for a final scoreline of 4-1.

Not long after, in the 23rd minute, SC Verl found themselves in dreamland: Ron Schallenberg converted to double their lead, and suddenly the underdogs became the favourites. With less than ten minutes remaining, Augsburg pulled a goal back from the penalty spot, but SC Verl held on to record a victory the club will never forget.

As surprising as it is, this result looked on the cards from the get go. Less than two minutes into proceedings, SC Verl had the ball in the back of Augsburg’s net after a set-piece, but the linesman flagged for offside. The underdogs did not allow the incident to dishearten them, and were soon celebrating properly – after an unfortunate deflection from Augsburg’s perspective gave SC Verl the deserved lead.

While Fortuna Düsseldorf and SC Freiburg were pushed all the way by their lower-league opponents, Mainz 05 and FC Augsburg fell at the first hurdle. DFB.de brings you everything from shocks to comprehensive victories in the Saturday afternoon round-up of the DFB-Pokal

SC Verl deliver the cup-set

Aue overcome setback in style

Fortuna forced into extra time

Kaiserslautern victorious in DFB-Pokal derby

Clear win for Leverkusen

Schalke with decisive win

Drochtersen/Assel managed to keep Schalke 04 at bay for much of the first half, with the best chance for the guests coming in the 20th minute as Amine Harit hit the post. The Royal Blues took the lead shortly before halftime through Steven Skrzybski, who tapped it in from four metres out. Schalke continued to press in the second half, with striker Guido Burgstaller pouncing on a mistake from Drochtersen’s backline to make it 2-0 (61’). A penalty from Daniel Caligiuri added to the scoreline (65’). Münir Merkan (73’) and another goal from Burgstaller (84’) sealed a decisive 5-0 win for the Royal Blues.

Dassendorf fall to Dresden

Dassendorf made things difficult for their opponents, after travelling 530 kilometres for their “home game” against second-division Dynamo Dresden. Sven Möller and Pascal Nägele both had good chances to give the fifth-tier side the lead, but weren’t able to finish. In the end, it was Dresden who would score first after Chris Löwe put it in the net (37’). Dresden upped the pressure in the second half and added two more to seal the deal. Dzenis Burnic (75’) and Lucas Röser both netted for the guests.

Freiburg pushed all the way

Hard-fought win for Bielefeld

90 minutes of football could not separate Magdeburg from Freiburg, but three minutes of extra time were apparently enough for a decider. Luca Waldschmidt broke forward and finished cleverly at the near post to give Freiburg the advantage. With a mostly uneventful game behind them, extra time provided enough action to compensate – Madgeburg pressed and pressed, but Freiburg held on to edge through to the second round.

The first of the three Berlin clubs in action this weekend were Viktoria Berlin: They welcomed Arminia Bielefeld to the capital. The visitors took an early lead, and had to fight for the remainder of the game to protect it. Despite never looking entirely comfortable, they were rarely under any sustained threat from the hosts.