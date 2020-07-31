Verena Schweers announces her retirement

Verena Schweers, who won 47 caps for Germany, has announced her retirement from football. The 31-year-old, who spent the last four years playing for FC Bayern in the Women’s Bundesliga, announced her decision on Instagram. “After a 14-year professional career, it’s time to say goodbye and thank you,” Schweers said.

The defender began her career with her maiden name Faißt at SC Freiburg (2006-2010). She then won the Champions League twice and the Bundesliga on two occasions (2013 and 2014) during a six-year spell at VfL Wolfsburg, as well as the DFB-Pokal in 2014. Schweers made her Germany debut in 2010 and took part in both the 2011 and the 2019 Women’s World Cup.