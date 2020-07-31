Verena Schweers announces her retirement

created by mmc/dr
Verena Schweers, who won 47 caps for Germany, has announced her retirement from football. The 31-year-old, who spent the last four years playing for FC Bayern in the Women’s Bundesliga, announced her decision on Instagram. “After a 14-year professional career, it’s time to say goodbye and thank you,” Schweers said.
The defender began her career with her maiden name Faißt at SC Freiburg (2006-2010). She then won the Champions League twice and the Bundesliga on two occasions (2013 and 2014) during a six-year spell at VfL Wolfsburg, as well as the DFB-Pokal in 2014. Schweers made her Germany debut in 2010 and took part in both the 2011 and the 2019 Women’s World Cup.
Verena Schweers, who won 47 caps for Germany, has announced her retirement from football. The 31-year-old, who spent the last four years playing for FC Bayern in the Women’s Bundesliga, announced her decision on Instagram. “After a 14-year professional career, it’s time to say goodbye and thank you,” Schweers said.
The defender began her career with her maiden name Faißt at SC Freiburg (2006-2010). She then won the Champions League twice and the Bundesliga on two occasions (2013 and 2014) during a six-year spell at VfL Wolfsburg, as well as the DFB-Pokal in 2014. Schweers made her Germany debut in 2010 and took part in both the 2011 and the 2019 Women’s World Cup.