Venue for Euro 2024 final undecided

It is still undecided which two cities will host the opening game and the final of Euro 2024 in Germany. In the 2006 World Cup, the opening game took place in Munich, with the final hosted by Berlin.

“I wouldn’t rule out other venues potentially playing a role”, said DFB president Reinhard Grindel at the press conference after UEFA’s executive committee chose Germany to host the tournament. “2006 showed that Munich and Berlin will naturally be taken into account.”

The decision will be made after further advice from UEFA, who according to the 57-year-old, will “play an important role in the decision and that they will take their time make a final decision.”