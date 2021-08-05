VAR to be used in World Cup qualifiers

VAR is to be used in World Cup qualifiers as of matchday 4, announced UEFA in consultation with FIFA. The decision was already made by the UEFA Executive Committee in July.

The use of VAR was initially postponed due to logistical issues as well as potential risks relating to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The German national side face Liechtenstein on 2nd September, in what will be Hansi Flick’s debut match as the new national team coach (20:45 CEST). The team will then host Armenia in Stuttgart on 5th September (20:45 CEST) before travelling to Iceland three days later for their next qualifier (8th September, 20:45 CEST).