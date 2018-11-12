Uth out of international break

Mark Uth will miss Germany’s final two games of the year due to injury. Schalke confirmed this afternoon that the attacker picked up a muscle injury in their 0-3 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. A scan this evening should reveal the severity of the injury.

Joachim Löw will therefore have to do without the striker for Germany’s games against Russia (Thursday, 20:45 CET) and the Netherlands (Monday 19th, 20:45 CET).