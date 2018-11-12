to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    Uth out of international break

    Mark Uth will miss Germany’s final two games of the year due to injury. Schalke confirmed this afternoon that the attacker picked up a muscle injury in their 0-3 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. A scan this evening should reveal the severity of the injury.

    Joachim Löw will therefore have to do without the striker for Germany’s games against Russia (Thursday, 20:45 CET) and the Netherlands (Monday 19th, 20:45 CET).

    created by mmc/ta

    Mark Uth will miss Germany’s final two games of the year due to injury. Schalke confirmed this afternoon that the attacker picked up a muscle injury in their 0-3 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. A scan this evening should reveal the severity of the injury.

    Joachim Löw will therefore have to do without the striker for Germany’s games against Russia (Thursday, 20:45 CET) and the Netherlands (Monday 19th, 20:45 CET).

    Info Tool
    • Date
      12.11.2018 16:58
    • Categories
    • Tags
    • Functions
    • Share
    Popular News
    No news available.
    Latest Videos