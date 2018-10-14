Malik Fathi and Manuel Friedrich were the first two players to make their debuts under Löw's tenure.

Uth becomes 100th debutant of Löw’s tenure

Mark Uth may have wished for a better match to make his Germany debut or even scored the winning goal. Instead, the FC Schalke 04 striker featured for 57 minutes in Germany’s 3-0 Nations League defeat away in Amsterdam against the Netherlands. However, Uth became the 100th player to make their Germany debut in the 168 matches that Joachim Löw has coached the side. Here are some interesting facts you need to know.

Manuel Freidrich and Malik Fathi became the first debutants of the Löw era on 16th August 2006 when they came off the bench in a 3-0 win against Sweden. This was also Löw’s first match in charge of the side.

Other landmark debutants:

25th debutant: Christian Gentner (29th May 2009 against China in Shanghai)

50th debutant: Ron-Robert Zieler (11th November 2011 against Ukraine in Kiev)

75th debutant: Patrick Hermann (10th June 2015 against the United States in Cologne)

Müller has featured in 58th of Löw’s matches

Thomas Müller has featured in the highest amount of matches of any German player since Löw took over as coach. Müller’s appearance in Amsterdam was his 97th for his country and he has played in approximately 58% of all of Löw’s matches in charge. There have been 14 so-called “one-hit wonders,” who have featured in Löw’s tenure, five of whom played a friendly match against Poland in Hamburg in May 2014. This match ended 0-0 but it set a new Germany record for the highest amount of debutants ever to feature in a single match as twelve players made their Germany bows. Two of them, Christoph Kramer and Shkodran Mustafi, went on to become world champions two months later.

Bayer Leverkusen have produced the most players who have made their Germany debut under Löw. The coach has picked fifteen different players from the club to make their first senior appearance for their country while Schalke have had eleven different players and Dortmund have had debutants. Only three Bayern München players have made their debuts under Löw, namely Müller, Holger Badstuber and Joshua Kimmich.

Löw has been in charge of more Germany matches that any other coach for the national team. Sepp Herberger is the longest serving coach in German history, coaching the side for 26 years. It is therefore no surprise that he has given the most players their debuts with 220 different players making their first appearances for Germany under his tenure.

