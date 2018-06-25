Uruguay beat hosts Russia to top Group A

Uruguay saw off Russia in the top of the group clash in Group A. Barcelona’s Luis Suarez opened the scoring for Uruguay in a 3-0 win for his nation against Russia. They now end Group A in first place and will play second place in Group B in the last sixteen.

Suarez’s freekick in 10th minute put Uruguay ahead. Later in the first half, Diego Laxalt’s strike was unfortunately deflected by Denis Chryshev into the goal. Things went from bad to worse for Russia. Igor Smolnikow was sent off for a second yellow card. However, in the second half, Russia held their own – only conceding in the 90th minute to Edinson Cavani’s close range effort.

Uruguay’s last 16 clash will take place on Saturday against the runners-up of Group B and a day later Russia will face the team that top Group B.