Upcoming internationals to be played in Stuttgart, Cologne and Leipzig

The locations for Germany's upcoming UEFA Nations League home games have been announced. The team will face Spain on 3rd September 2020 in Stuttgart, followed by a match against Switzerland on 13th October 2020 in Cologne and a game against Ukraine on 14th November 2020 in Leipzig. The announcement comes after the DFB's steering committee had already come to this decision during a meeting on 6th March 2020.

Additionally, during a meeting on 6th July 2020, the committee took note of, and approved a proposal to reschedule two international friendlies initially scheduled to take place in Cologne and Leipzig earlier this year. Head coach Joachim Löw's side will play in Cologne on 7th October 2020, and in Leipzig on 11th November 2020, meaning the two cities will host back-to-back international matches. This is a new approach by the DFB, in order for the team to avoid any additional stress caused by traveling.

"Prepare for international play to resume with care and with sound judgement"

DFB general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius said: "Our task is to prepare for international play to resume with care and with sound judgement. My expectation is that we develop a concept that allows fans to be in the stadium in the fall. We bring our expertise to the table and remain in close contact with the health authorities. Overall, it's an advantage for the whole organisation that we are hosting two international matches in October and November at the same venues."

Oliver Bierhoff, director of national teams and academy, said: "After such a long break, it's important for our young squad to return to playing and to begin preparing for the rescheduled EUROs. The venues that have been chosen will help to avoid unnecessary travel, and protect the health of the players, while we are also keeping a close eye on load management."

The preliminary match schedule for the remainder of 2020:

3rd September 2020, 20:45 CEST: UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. Spain (in Stuttgart)

6th September 2020, 20:45 CEST: UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs. Germany (in Basel)

7th October 2020, Time TBA: international friendly, opponents TBA (in Cologne)

10th October 2020, 20.45 CEST: UEFA Nations League, Ukraine vs. Germany

13th October 2020, 20.45 CEST: UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. Switzerland (in Cologne)

11th November 2020, Time TBA: international friendly, opponents TBA (in Leipzig)

14th November 2020, 20.45 CET: UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. Ukraine (in Leipzig)

17th November 2020, 20.45 CET: UEFA Nations League, Spain vs. Germany