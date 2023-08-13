Unterhaching cause an upset, while Frankfurt, Freiburg and Wolfsburg all make it through to the next round

Three Bundesliga sides, two second-division sides and one 3. Liga outfit put their names in the draw for the second round of the DFB-Pokal on Sunday afternoon. Fortuna Düsseldorf made it through against FV Illertissen, 1. FC Kaiserslautern put in a dominant performance to beat Rot-Weiss Koblenz 5-0, Eintracht Frankfurt hammered Lokomotive Leipzig 7-0, Wolfsburg thrashed TuS Makkabi Berlin 6-0, while SC Freiburg won 2-0 at their old home against SV Oberachern. SpVgg Unterhaching provided the upset of the afternoon, beating fellow Bavarian side FC Augsburg 2-0 to make it through to the next round.

SpVgg Unterhaching upset FC Augsburg

Unterhaching set out to be solid defensively against Augsburg at the Alpenbauer Sportpark, while upfront, Mathias Fetsch put the underdogs into a surprise lead after 29 minutes. Augsburg didn’t provide much of a threat, with René Vollath making a good save from Ermedin Demirovic (45+2'). It then fell to Boipelo Mashigo (90+4') in stoppage time to score on the counter and confirm Unterhaching's passage into the next round.

Oberachern put up a good fight in all-Baden clash

SC Freiburg, playing an away game at the Dreisamstadion were met with plenty of resistance from fifth division SV Oberachern, who provided a threat going forward and even hit the post. Freiburg lacked creativity in the first half and the game was goalless at the break. In the second half, Christian Günter (60’) made the breakthrough with a shot from distance, before Roland Sallai (77’) made the result certain.

Frankfurt hammer Lokomotive Leipzig

Randal Kolo Muani (37’) made the breakthrough against 1. FC Lok Leipzig in the first half. After the break, Mario Götze (59’), Omar Marmoush (66’) and Junior Dina Ebimbe (73’) further extended the lead, before new signing Jessic Ngankam (77’, 88’) came off the bench to bag himself a brace. Ebimbe (90+1’) rounded off the scoring with his second of the day to make it 7-0 at full time.

Düsseldorf win 3-1 in Illertissen

Regionalliga side FV Illertissen got off to almost as bad a start as possible against Fortuna Düsseldorf, conceding after just three minutes as Kevin Frisorger turned into his own net. Vincent Vermeij (26’) doubled Düsseldorf’s lead, but Frisorger (40') managed to pull one back for the hosts before half time. The game remained open in the second half, before Christos Tzolis (90+2’) extended the lead in additional time and put the result beyond any doubt.

Kaiserslautern put in dominant performance in Koblenz

The ‘Red Devils’ put in a confident performance in Koblenz and didn’t allow the Oberliga side into the game. Goals from Terrance Boyd (19‘), Julian Niehues (36‘) and Boris Tomiak (43‘) put them into a comfortable lead at half time. Kenny Redondo (64‘) scored a penalty to extend the lead after the break, with Boyd (90’) scoring his second of the day just before full time to round off the scoring.

Wolfsburg run riot in the capital

Lukas Nmecha (8') and Jonas Wind (9') both scored in the opening 10 minutes to get Wolfsburg off to a perfect start against TuS Makkabi Berlin. Tiago Tomás (54'), Yannick Gerhardt (57') and Ridle Baku (79') added to the scoresheet, before Tomás (89') added another just before full time.

created by mmc/al