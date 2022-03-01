Union defeat St. Pauli to reach the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal

1. FC Union Berlin are in the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal for the first time in 21 years. The side from Köpenick defeated second-division team FC St. Pauli 2-1 at home in the quarterfinals to keep their dream of a final in their own city alive.

There was a minute’s silence before the game as both teams took a moment to reflect on the victims of war in Ukraine right now. The players and match officials also wore special armbands with a blue peace symbol printed on them.

St. Pauli surprisingly take the lead

Despite the Bundesliga side controlling the early parts of this quarterfinal, it was the away team that took the lead at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh was fouled right on the edge of the box in a great position. Marcel Hartel laid the free-kick off for Kyereh, who then fired a low shot past Frederik Rönnow in the Union goal (21’).

Even once going behind, Union remained the more dominant side and had chances to equalise soon after. Goalkeeper Dennis Smarsch had to react quickly twice to efforts from Sheraldo Becker (32’, 35’). However, Becker’s third shot would result in a goal. Taiwo Awoniyi was racing in behind, but Smarsch slipped, allowing Awoniyi to get there first and to shoot. That was blocked by Smarsch and the ball then looped up to Becker, who simply had to volley it into the empty goal (45’).

Voglsammer takes advantage of another slip

The second half was similar to the first in that Union were the side putting the pressure on in search of another goal. Nevertheless, they failed to carve out any real clear-cut chances until another defensive slip gave them the perfect opportunity to find the back of net again. It was Jakov Medic this time who lost his footing, allowing Andreas Voglsammer to get in behind. He slotted the ball through Smarsch’s legs to give Union the lead (75’).

St. Pauli threw everything they could at Union in search of a late leveller, though it was Voglsammer and Union who came closest to scoring again. The striker hit the post in injury time (90’), but ultimately it didn’t matter and Union became the first team to book their place in this season’s semi-finals.