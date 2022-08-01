Union celebrate extra-time victory

Two Regionalliga sides came close to upsets on Monday evening in the DFB-Pokal first round, but came away empty handed. 1. FC Union Berlin were behind for 85 seconds against Chemnitzer FC before securing a 2-1 win in extra time.

SV Werder Bremen passed up a number of chances but held on for a 2-1 win over Energie Cottbus. Elsewhere, second division side SV Darmstadt made light work of FC Ingolstadt 04 and booked their place in the second round with a 3-0 win.

In the later kick off, Mario Götze made his return to German football as Frankfurt booked their place in the second round with a 4-0 win over Magdeburg.

Chemnitz lead is short lived

Chemnitz put up a strong fight against Union and even took the lead against the Bundesliga opposition. After a goalless 45 minutes, Frederik Rönnow was forced into action in the 52nd minute to prevent Chemnitz’s Max Roscher from opening the scoring. The Regionalliga side did eventually net the opener, though. Tobias Müller headed in from a set piece to give his side an advantage that would only last 85 seconds. At the other end, Andreas Voglsammer’s deflected effort fell to Jordan Siebatcheu, who produced an impressive bicycle kick to level the game (64’).

The team from the capital had chances to win the game in regular time but Andras Schäfer and Christopher Trimmel couldn’t find the back of the net. Julian Ryerson also saw an effort blocked on the line. The visitors eventually got their goal in extra time and booked their place in the second round with six minutes to go when Kevin Behrens rose highest to head home (114’).

Werder avoid late scare

Werder were almost made to rue their missed chances in their clash with Energie Cottbus. The newly-promoted Bundesliga side went into the break with a 1-0 lead thanks to Romano Schmid (43’), but would have been disappointed that their lead wasn’t stronger. Marvin Ducksch had the best chance of the half but hit the post in the 10th minute.

Cottbus looked more convincing in the second half but the next goal went Werder’s way. Mitchell Weiser finished from close range after a low cross from Ducksch (73’). Cottbus’ Tim Heike scored what only proved to be a consolation goal in the 79th minute but definitely caused some nerves among Werder fans for the final ten minutes.

Darmstadt run out easy winners

Darmstadt nearly took the lead in just the 4th minute of the game when Fabian Schnellhardt’s free kick hit the bar, but were made to wait a little longer for their lead until Phillip Tietz (15’) turned home Marvin Mehlem’s pass. Tobias Kempe doubled the lead from the penalty spot shortly before the break (42’), before Magnus Warming put the icing on the cake in the 84th minute.

Frankfurt overcome Magdeburg