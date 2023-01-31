Union Berlin see off Wolfsburg to reach quarterfinals

1. FC Union Berlin were able to secure a 2-1 win in a hard-fought cup tie against fellow Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg on Tuesday night. The visitors took the lead early on through Luca Waldschmidt, only for former Wolf Robin Knoche to level the scores soon after. It was a tense affair from there on out, but with a happy ending for the high-flying capital club thanks to a close-range finish from substitute Kevin Behrens.

The game didn’t take long to heat up in the freezing rain of Berlin. A cross was only cleared as far as Yannick Gerhardt, whose pass forward found Waldschmidt behind the defence but played onside by a straggler at the far side. The VfL striker kept his cool to tuck the ball home and make it 1-0 (5’), however, the lead lasted just seven minutes. Josip Juranovic’s cross towards the back post was prodded home by an unmarked Knoche to make it 1-1 (12’). Union had the momentum now and almost took the lead in the 27th minute, only for Jordan Siebatcheu’s header to bounce back off the crossbar.

Red card makes for nervy ending

The Berliners continued to have the better chances early in the second half, with Niko Gießelmann’s overhead kick hitting the side netting (46’) and Rani Khedira trying his luck from range, although he wasn’t able to test the goalkeeper (52’). Wolfsburg registered their first chance of the half in the 67th minute and Ronnow had to be at his best to keep out Ridle Baku’s powerful strike from a tight angle (67’).

The best attack of the evening then brought about the decisive goal. Khedira’s pinpoint cross from the right flank was headed down into the six-yard box by Sheraldo Becker, where Behrens was able to smash home and make it 2-1 (79’). There was some late drama though, when Gießelmann was shown a second yellow card for diving (87’), meaning Union had to see out the final stages with ten men. Urs Fischer’s side held their nerve in the end, continuing their remarkable 2022/23 campaign with a place in the final eight.

