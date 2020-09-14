Underdogs Dresden and Essen progress, Dortmund dominate

Dynamo Dresden and Rot-Weiss Essen caused cup upsets as they reached the second round, while Hannover 96 won at fellow Bundesliga 2 outfit Würzburger Kickers. In the late kick off, Dortmund cruised to a easy win on their way to advancing to the next round.

Rot-Weiss Essen 1-0 DSC Arminia Bielefeld

300 fans in Essen saw fourth-tier side Rot-Weiss Essen put out newly-promoted Bundesliga team Arminia Bielefeld. Simon Engelmann (33’) scored the only goal of the game to book RWE’s place in the second round for the first time in nine years. Bielefeld didn’t do enough going forwards and failed to find an equaliser.

Würzburger Kickers 2-3 Hannover 96

Hannover 96 avoided an early exit in the DFB-Pokal – as they suffered last season to Karlsrhuer SC – by winning 3-2 at fellow Bundesliga 2 side Würzburger Kickers. Hendrik Weydandt (23’), Dominik Kaiser (59‘) and Timo Hübers (78‘) put Hannover into a strong lead, before the hosts fought back with two late goals from Arne Feick (89’) and Robert Herrmann from the spot (95’), although it was too little too late for the ‘Kickers’.

SG Dynamo Dresden 4-1 Hamburger SV

Third-division side Dynamo Dresden stunned opponents Hamburg with an early goal through Yannick Stark, who finished off a one-time half-volley to put his side ahead in the third minute. The 10,000 fans in attendance in Dresden didn’t have to wait long to celebrate once again, as Robin Becker’s shot took a deflection a sailed in (16’). Hamburg were on the back foot for much of the match, as Dresden continued to push to add to their lead.

Christoph Daferner struck home a low shot from range in the 53rd minute to seal the deal for the home side. Hamburg would get one back through Amadou Onana (89’), but it proved too little too late, as Dresden added a fourth from the spot through Sebastian Mai (90’ +2) to complete their upset win.

MSV Duisburg 0-5 Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund dominated right from the start, as they went on to show third-division Duisburg no mercy. Jadon Sancho opened the scoring from the spot after a handball in the box, recording his first career DFB-Pokal goal in the process (15’). New signing Jude Bellingham also added his name to the scoresheet, after receiving a back-heel pass from Thorgan Hazard (30’). Duisburg’s Dominic Volkmer was received a straight red in the 38th minute after taking down Haaland, who would otherwise have been through on goal. Hazard would go on to add one himself in spectacular fashion after sticking the resulting free kick in the top left corner (39’).

The visitors continued their impressive showing in the second half, with Giovanni Reyna’s free kick taking a deflection off Axel Witsel on its way in (50’). Captain Marco Reus made his competitive comeback for BVB, scoring just three seconds after being subbed on – a new Pokal record. In the end, Dortmund cruised to an easy win, as ten-man Duisburg failed to pose any real threat to the Bundesliga side.

