Under-21 team to meet in Bad Gögging

The German Under-21 national team will meet at the team hotel in Bad Gögging this afternoon ahead of their upcoming European Championship qualifying games. Stefan Kuntz’s team take on Norway on Friday (20:00 CEST) before playing another friendly against Ireland on Tuesday 16 October (18:15 CEST).

Germany are currently top of their group with 19 points from eight games, as they look to qualify for the 2019 European Championships in Italy and San Marino. Behind them are Norway and Ireland, who have 14 points each. Germany need just one win from their final two games to win the group and guarantee a place at the finals next summer. The nine group winners qualify automatically, with the four best runners-up battling it out in November for the remaining two places.

Florian Müller has pulled out of the squad, so Nils Körber has been called up in his place. The goalkeeper is currently on loan from Hertha BSC at third division side VfL Osnabrück.

“We want to secure qualification in the first game”

“We’re very much looking forward to the two home games against Norway and Ireland. We’re fully focused on what we have to do and want to secure qualification in the first game in Ingolstadt. After the composed performances in September, we’re absolutely convinced we can do that,” said head coach Stefan Kuntz.

There is an open training session in Ingolstadt on Thursday 11 October (18:00 CEST).