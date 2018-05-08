Under-17s clinch their first win at Euros

The Germany Under-17 squad have won their first game at the European Championship in England. The Michael Prus led team came out on top against Serbia 3-0 and keep their quarter-final hopes alive as a result. Germany went into the half time break with a comfortable 3-0 lead courtesy of goals from Can Bozdogan (18’) and Leon Dajaku (24’, 37’), and proceeded to see it through to the final whistle with ease.

After the loss to Holland in their first game, Germany were already facing a do-or-die game in their hopes to progress to the next round against Serbia. Prus made two changes to the side that started in the first game, namely Max Brandt for Tom Krauß and Can Bozdogan for Per Lockl.

Despite the pressure riding on the game, the German youngsters managed to create a multitude of chances from the get-go and deservedly went ahead through Can Bozdogan in the 18th minute. A mere six minutes later, Leon Dajaku slotted home Germany’s second (24’) and followed that up with his second in the 37th minute.

Serbia couldn’t muster a comeback in the second half, which meant that the Germany Under-17s secured their first three points of the tournament.