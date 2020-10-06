Undefeated in seven: keep the home run going against Turkey

The Germany national side begin the October international break with a friendly against Turkey on Wednesday (20:45 CEST). After the game in the RheinEnergieStadion, Joachim Löw’s side face Ukraine (10/10, 20:45 CEST) and Switzerland (13/10, 20:45 CEST) in the Nations League. DFB.de looked at the stats and facts ahead of the game.

Head-to-head record: It will be the 21st match between Germany and Turkey, with Germany winning 14, drawing three and losing three. Germany have won the last three encounters, most recently the 3-1 win in Istanbul in EUROs qualifying exactly nine years ago on 7th October 2011. Germany only lost the first of their eight home games against Turkey, when the visitors won 2-1 in the Olympic Stadium in Berlin in June 1951. Turkey’s last win in the fixture was almost exactly 15 years ago: Germany were defeated 2-1 in a friendly on 8th October 2005.

On a run: The Germany national side are unbeaten in seven home games against Turkey, including four wins and three draws. In both fixtures in 2020 against Spain and Switzerland, however, the lead was not enough to secure victory (both 1-1). Germany have scored in each of their last 15 games – their longest run since 2011/12 when they scored in 26 consecutive games.

Stability under Günes: Turkey have lost just two of their last 14 games in Şenol Güneş’ current spell as head coach. That includes nine wins and three draws, with 22 goals scored and five conceded, but they have failed to score in their last two games. Turkey are unbeaten in their last four away games, only conceding once against France in a 1-1 draw in October 2019.

Happy hunting ground: Germany have only lost two of their 26 matches in Cologne: 2-1 defeats against Spain in 1935 and the USA in 2015. The remaining 24 games have seen 18 wins and six draws, with 72 goals scored and 17 conceded. Turkey have visited Cologne once before – the sides drew 1-1 in October 1970 in EUROs qualifying.

Three times, three goals: Germany have won all three of their matches against Turkey under head coach Joachim Löw, scoring three goals on each occasion. Germany won 3-2 in the semi-final of the 2008 EUROs, as well as both games in the qualifying for the 2012 EUROs – 3-0 at home and 3-1 away.

Turkish history: After his first role as head coach at VfB Stuttgart, Jogi Löw moved to Turkey to join Fenerbahce in the summer of 1998 where he spent a season. Löw was then head coach at Adanaspor between December 2000 and March 2001.

Back to their roots: Six players in the Turkey squad were born in Germany where they started their football careers. Those are Hasan Ali Kaldirim (Neuwied), Nazim Sangare (Cologne), Kaan Ayhun (Gelsenkirchen), Hakan Calhanoglu (Mannheim), Kenan Karaman (Stuttgart) and Ahmed Kutucu (Gelsenkirchen).

