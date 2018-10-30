Ulm to face Düsseldorf after defeating cup holders

Former Bundesliga side SSV Ulm 1846 are a hot topic of conversation again. The fourth-division side defeated reigning champions Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in the first round and now away await another former DFB-Pokal champion and current Bundesliga side, Fortuna Düsseldorf.

There is still plenty of euphoria ahead of the game for Ulm, having won their first game in the Pokal since their last outing in 2001/02. All tickets for the home end have been sold out, with fans eager to see if their side can pull off another upset. Ulm also sit at the top end of the fourth-division table, so Holger Bachthaler’s side are still hoping of gaining promotion to the third division at the end of the season.

Fortuna failed to reach the last 16 for the last five years

The side from Düsseldorf have a rich history in the DFB-Pokal, winning the competition twice in 1979 and 1980. However they haven’t had much success in the past few years, failing to reach the last 16 on the last five occasions. They will be hoping to do much better this year, especially after beating TuS Rot-Weiß Koblenz 5-0 in Round 1.

Ulm and Düsseldorf have history when it comes to the DFB-Pokal. Ulm, back then a newly-promoted Bundesliga side, defeated Düsseldorf 2-0, with Fortuna triumphing by the same scoreline in the 1984/1985 edition of the competition.