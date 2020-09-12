Ulm in dreamland, Werder turn it on

SSV Ulm 1846 caused the second upset of the first round, beating FC Erzgebirge Aue 2-0 with a heroic performance. Third tier FC Ingolstadt were narrowly beaten by recently relegated Fortuna Düsseldorf, while Union Berlin edged pasted Karlsruhe late in extra time. Werder got the job done in the second against Carl Zeiss Jena thanks to goals from Josh Sargent and Tahith Chong.

SSV Ulm 1846 2-0 FC Erzgebirge Aue

The fourth-tier underdogs showed their intent early on, taking the game to their opponents with a number of chances for Burak Coban and Tobias Rühle, while Philipp Zulechner probed at the other end. The breakthrough finally came shortly before half time, Rühle capping off a fine move.

Ulm’s momentum carried into the second half, their uncomplicated approaching causing problems for the visitors. Their spot in the second round was confirmed following a second goal on the break in the dying seconds of the game.

Goals: Rühle (1-0, 37'), Higl (2-0, 90')

FC Ingolstadt 0-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf

Düsseldorf left this late against a stubborn Ingolstadt side, despite a strong start. Jean Zimmer and Andre Hoffmann both tested FCI keeper Fabijan Buntic, while Caniggia Elva had fired the hosts’ best chance over the bar at the other end

Fortuna kept up their pressure in the in the second half and finally found the breakthrough in the thanks to a Thomas Pledl winner in the 80th minute

Goal: Pledl (1-0, 80')

Karlsruhe SC 0-1 Union Berlin

After a goalless 90 minutes, Karlsruhe took Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin to extra time. Clear-cut chances were few and far between and the game looked destined for a penalty shootout until loan signing Nico Schlotterbeck volleyed in a spectacular winner in the 117th minute.

Goal: Schlotterbeck (1-0, 117')

Carl Zeiss Jena 0-2 SV Werder Bremen

Recently-relegated Jena more than matched their Bundesliga opponents for much of the first half, though it was Werder's Davie Selke who came closest before the break.

With fresh blood introduced for the second half, Werder flew out of the blocks and took the lead through rising star Josh Sargent. The Green-Whites took control of the game and had a number of chances cleared a the last gasp. Rene Eckardt almost grabbed an unlikely equaliser for Jena from a free kick in the 77th minute, but the game was put to bed by Werder substitute Tahith Chong in the dying minutes.

Goal: Sargent (0-1, 49'), Chong (0-2, 88')

created by dfb/mmc