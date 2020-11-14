Ukraine match to go ahead

After the green light from the Leipzig health authority, the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Ukraine will go ahead as planned (kick-off 20:45 CET) in the Red Bull Arena. After four Ukraine players and one coach tested positive for the coronavirus and entered quarantine on Friday, today’s round of testing produced negative results among the rest of the squad.

UEFA rules also do not suggest any reason to cancel the game. In regulations agreed upon by the UEFA Executive Committee on 29th August 2020 for the 2020/21 international season, all games should go ahead providing that a team has at least 13 players (twelve outfielders and one goalkeeper) available.

created by mmc/bh