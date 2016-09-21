UEFA unveils EURO 2020 logo

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) presented the new logo of the 2020 European Championships in London. It shows the Henri-Delaunay cup standing on a green bridge surrounded by six silhouettes of multi-coloured fans. According to UEFA, these fans are supposed to represent the way football unites people, with the motto reading “Football for all”.

The European Championships in 2020 will be the first in history to be staged in thirteen different European cities. Munich will be Germany’s host city, with games being played at the Allianz Arena. The other twelve countries hosting games are Azerbaijan, Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Holland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Spain and England. Both semi-finals and the final will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

“UEFA had the idea to make the 60th anniversary of the tournament something particularly special,” explained the new UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, in his first official event since his election. “It also gives the fans in all of these different countries to experience the European Championships on their doorstep. UEFA wanted to celebrate the game we love and treasure. What could be better than having the European Championships staged all over the continent?