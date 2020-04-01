UEFA postpones international matches in June

The UEFA Executive Committee decided today to follow the proposal of the General Secretaries of all 55 member associations and to postpone the international matches that were scheduled for June. In doing so, it is the aim of UEFA to help all domestic competitions come to a conclusion, giving national football associations a more flexible way to do so.

DFB General Secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius explains: "The conclusion of the national leagues is a top priority for all national associations - everyone in Europe is in agreement on that subject. With the postponement of the international matches, we have more time for a possible end of the season, which is also extremely important for the DFB. The football associations, however, don’t have any control over if or when that will be - we are always bound by the requirements of the responsible authorities."