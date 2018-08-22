UEFA Nations League: What fans need to know

Die Mannschaft begin their UEFA Nations League campaign next Thursday (6th September) against World Champions France in Munich (20:45 CEST). The tournament’s regulations and format have been approved by UEFA’s Executive Committee but how will it work? Will there still be friendlies in the future? DFB.de answer the most important questions about UEFA’s newest tournament.

How has the UEFA Nations League come about?

The newest change to international football is the UEFA Nations League, created by UEFA and its 55 national associations to improve the quality and status of international football. UEFA and the respective national associations also wanted increased sporting significance for the international game between major tournaments. Extensive consultations and discussions started in 2011 after a UEFA Strategy Council meeting in Cyprus and the idea was carried forward to a series of meetings over the next three years by the Top Executive Programme. The UEFA Nations League was accepted and incorporated into the international programme at the XXXVIII UEFA Congress in Astana, Kazakhstan on 27th March 2014.

How does the format work?

On 11th October 2017, the 55 nations were divided into four different leagues based on their UEFA rankings. The highest ranked teams were placed in League A and teams with the lowest UEFA coefficient were placed in League D.

- League A and League B contain four groups with three teams - League C contains one group with three teams and three groups with four teams

- League D contains four groups of four teams

Can nations be promoted or relegated?

Yes. The group winners in Leagues B, C, and D are all promoted with the last placed team from League A, B and C being relegated. Should Germany finish last in Group 1 of League A behind France and the Netherlands, die Mannschaft would play in League B of the 2020/2021 UEFA Nations League competition.

Is there a finals competition for the four group winners in League A?

Yes. The finals for the four group winners in League A will take place in June 2019 as the four nations participate in a knock-out tournament for the title. There will be two semi-finals, a third place play-off and final. The hosts of this tournament will be one of the four participating nations and this will be determined in December by the UEFA Executive Committee.

When does the UEFA Nations League take place?

The group phase of the UEFA Nations League will take place over six match days with double match days taking place in September, October and November 2018. Germany begin their Nations League campaign by hosting France on 6th September in Munich before facing the Netherlands on 13th October in Amsterdam. Die Mannschaft will then face the World Champions in Paris on 16th October before hosting the Netherlands on 19th November in Gelsenkirchen.

