UEFA Nations League draw explained

The group phase for the second edition of the UEFA Nations League will be drawn today from 18:00 CET at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. DFB.de explains the procedure behind the draw and the tournament format.

Who can teams face?

The 55 associations have been split into four Leagues according to their position in the UEFA National Team Coefficient Rankings (1–16 in League A, 17–32 in League B, 33-48 in League C, 49–55 in League D). Within each League teams have been subdivided into two (League D) or four pots (for Leagues A, B and C), again according to the rankings.

League A

Pot 1: Portugal, Netherlands, England, Switzerland

Pot 2: Belgium, France, Spain, Italy

Pot 3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden

Pot 4: Croatia, Poland, Germany, Iceland

League B

Pot 1: Russia, Austria, Wales, Czech Republic

Pot 2: Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Finland

Pot 3: Slovakia, Turkey, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland

Pot 4: Bulgaria, Israel, Hungary, Romania

League C

Pot 1: Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Georgia

Pot 2: North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus, Cyprus

Pot 3: Estonia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Luxembourg

Pot 4: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova

League D

Pot 1: Gibraltar, Faroe Islands, Latvia, Liechtenstein

Pot 2: Andorra, Malta, San Marino

When do the matches and finals take place?

UEFA will confirm the 162 League phase fixtures, with dates and kick-off times, as soon as possible after the draw. Kick-off times are 15:00 CET (Saturday and Sunday, optional), 18:00 CET and 20:45 CET. Matchweeks are below:

Matchday 1: 3rd–5th September 2020

Matchday 2: 6th–8th September 2020

Matchday 3: 8th–10th October 2020

Matchday 4: 11th–13th October 2020

Matchday 5: 12th–14th November 2020

Matchday 6: 15th–17th November 2020

Finals: 2nd, 3rd, 6th June 2021

Relegation play-offs: 24th, 25th, 28th, 29th March 2022

How does the draw work?

The draw starts with League D and Pot 2, which contains three balls, with teams assigned to groups in ascending order from D1 to D2. The draw continues with Pot 1. The draws for the other Leagues follow a similar procedure, though with four pots.

Are there any restrictions?

Not as things stand! There are typically three restrictions placed on draws:

Prohibited team clashes (teams who cannot be paired as decided by the UEFA Executive Committee)

Winter venue restrictions (groups may include a maximum of two venues with high or medium risk of severe winter conditions)

Excessive travel restrictions (teams cannot be paired if travel time is eight hours of more, including flight and 90 minutes ground operations)

Because of how the Leagues and draw pots have fallen this time around, there are currently no potential clashes.

How do the Leagues work?

Teams play each other home and away, with the four group winners of League A qualifying for the UEFA Nations League Finals in June 2021 that feature semi-finals, a third-place match and the final. The group winners in Leagues B, C and D gain promotion and those who finish bottom of the groups in Leagues A and B will be relegated.

As League C has four groups while League D has only two, the two League C teams to be relegated will be determined by two-leg play-offs in March 2022. If a team due to participate in the play-offs qualifies for the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-offs, the League C teams ranked 47th and 48th in the overall UEFA Nations League rankings are automatically relegated.

Why the change of format?

This change to the format followed a consultation process which involved all of UEFA's 55 national associations and reflects upon their desire to further minimise the number of friendly matches. In addition, it enhances sporting fairness as all teams in the same group will play their last match on the same day and at the same time. Moreover, the number of competitive matches during the competition's league phase will increase from 138 to 162, thereby increasing the commercial value of the competition.

The successful concept of the Finals remains untouched, with the four group winners of League A playing each other to determine the UEFA Nations League winners.

Who can Germany be drawn against?

Germany will face three other League A teams, one each from Pots 1, 2, and 3. Joachim Löw's side cannot be drawn against their fellow Pot 4 nations.

Pot 1: Portugal, Netherlands, England, Switzerland

Pot 2: Belgium, France, Spain, Italy

Pot 3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden

Pot 4: Croatia, Poland, GERMANY, Iceland

Where does 2022 World Cup qualifying fit into this?

World Cup qualifying initially remains largely the same, with ten group winners advancing directly to the finals in Qatar. The format of the play-offs has evolved, though, and will now consist of two knockout rounds from which three teams qualify. It will involve the ten group runners-up plus the best two UEFA Nations League group winners (based on their overall UEFA Nations League rankings) who did not directly qualify or reach the play-offs.

