UEFA EURO 2024 logo unveiled with spectacular light show at the Olympiastadion in Berlin

The brand identity for UEFA EURO 2024 was unveiled at 20:24CEST this evening at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, where the tournament will be held across ten cities in under three years’ time.

The brand launch was attended by UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin, the interim president of the German Football Association (DFB), Rainer Koch, UEFA EURO 2024 tournament director Philipp Lahm, as well as the Governing Mayor of Berlin, the Lord Mayors of Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Gelsenkirchen and Stuttgart, representatives of the other host cities, high-level members of the German federal government and other invited guests. The event featured a spectacular light show which culminated in the unveiling of the UEFA EURO 2024 logo.

The tournament logo is derived from UEFA’s 55 member associations’ flags and their colours, which assemble in various combinations, reflecting the shape of the Olympiastadion roof. The famous Henri Delaunay Cup features at the centre of the logo, while the 24 coloured slices around the trophy represent the 24 participating teams of EURO.

The brand promotes a EURO, where everyone feels welcome, and diversity is celebrated. Football is a place where everyone should feel at home and the brand is a first step in building that home in Germany for UEFA EURO 2024. The brand assets, from the logo, to the patterns and brand video, celebrate the diversity of fans and European football.

The slogan ‘United by Football. Vereint im Herzen Europas’ further strengthens the message of unity, togetherness and inclusion. It is the same slogan as used in the bidding process and was selected together with the host cities. Additionally, each host city – Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart – selected a famous landmark to feature on their respective city logos.

The UEFA president, Aleksander Čeferin, said: “It is great to see the logo of UEFA EURO 2024 come to life at the iconic Olympiastadion. From now on, the tournament has a brand identity which reflects the ambition we have together with the host association and host cities: a EURO which is truly for everyone! For one month, we will be united by football in the heart of Europe.”

UEFA EURO 2024 tournament director, Philipp Lahm, said: “EURO 2024 will be a EURO for all and we look forward to welcoming fans from across Europe and the world in Germany in the summer of 2024 to celebrate a great football party together. The logo and brand identity for the tournament convey this message perfectly.”

The brand is the result of extensive collaboration between UEFA, the DFB and the ten host cities, which started in September 2018, when the host association was announced. The creative agency VMLY&R Branding from Lisbon, Portugal, designed and developed the brand.

The 51 matches of UEFA EURO 2024 will be held across ten host venues in Germany in June and July 2024. The full match schedule will be confirmed in early 2022. For more information about the tournament, visit www.euro2024.com.

