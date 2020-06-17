UEFA EURO 2020 to be played in 12 European cities

UEFA EURO 2020 will take place in 12 European cities as originally planned. After postponing the tournament until 2021 (11th June to 11th July), UEFA’s executive committee confirmed on Wednesday during a virtual meeting that the tournament will be held in the Allianz Arena in Munich, as well as in Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Budapest, Bucharest, Dublin, Glasgow, Copenhagen, London, Rome and St. Petersburg.

DFB president Fritz Keller said: “The EUROs being played in all the original venues is a great sign of hope and solidarity in these difficult times. Thanks to the diversity, I’m certain it’ll be an exciting tournament in the whole of Europe. Hopefully we will be able to celebrate football with sold-out stadiums once again.”

Lahm: “The whole of Europe is excited”

Philipp Lahm, DFB honorary captain and Managing Director of DFB EURO GmbH, explained: “We all finally have something to look forward to. The decision to move EURO 2020 to 2021 was absolutely correct. We needed this schedule so that we can start preparing for the tournament again. We believe the whole of Europe is excited for the EUROs – and we will do everything we can to play our part in this huge European project.”

The UEFA board already decided in April that the tournament will keep its original name despite the postponement, so that it can retain the original vision of celebrating the tournament’s 60th anniversary. Keeping the name will also mean that UEFA will not create additional waste, as they would have had to throw away tournament merchandise that had already been produced.

created by mmc/dr