UEFA Euro 2020 tickets go on general sale

Exactly one year ahead of the start of UEFA Euro 2020 (12th June – 12th July 2020), tickets for the tournament are set to go on general sale. In the first phase of ticket allocation, around half of the 3 million available tickets will go on sale to the public.

All of the available tickets will go on sale through UEFA’s official ticketing site and are available at www.euro2020.com/tickets. There are three different price categories for tickets across the twelve venues, which are in twelve different countries to mark the 60th anniversary of the European Championship. The twelve host cities have also been split into two separate groups and ticket prices have been split to consider the purchasing power and wealth of respective countries. Bucharest, Budapest and Baku are the host cities in the second group. Hospitality packages will also go on sale on Wednesday.

12,000 volunteers wanted

Additionally, the volunteer programme for the tournament will also open on Wednesday with 12,000 volunteers wanted to help with accreditation, hospitality, transport, media, ticketing, match operations as well as fan services.

Munich is one of twelve cities across Europe which will host matches at the tournament. London will host both the semi-finals and the final while matches will also take place in Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, Rome and St Petersburg. Eleven of the twelve host stadiums have a seating capacity in excess of 50,000.