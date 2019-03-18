to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    UEFA EURO 2020: Draw for final tournament on 30th November in Bucharest

    The final draw for UEFA EURO 2020 will take place on 30th November 2019 in the ROMEXPO venue in Bucharest. UEFA made the announcement in a ceremony in the Romanian capital. Bucharest is one of the twelve venues for the tournament, which will take place across twelve different countries to celebrate the sixtieth anniversary of the tournament. The Allianz Arena in Munich will host four matches.

    “I am certain that the Romanian capital will be a great host for the UEFA EURO 2020 draw and four matches at the tournament,” said Christian Karembeu, who won the European Championship with France. Karembeu helped to bring the tournament to the Arena Nationala alongside tournament representatives Gabriela Szabo, Miodrag Belodedici and Dorinel Munteanu. All four were present at the UEFA announcement.

    Qualifying for UEFA EURO 2020 begins on Thursday and Germany travel to Amsterdam for their opening qualifier on Sunday (20:45 CET). The tournament will begin on 12th June 2020 in Rome and the twelve host countries do not receive automatic qualification for the tournament. 24 teams will participate in the 16th edition of the tournament.

    created by mmc/tj

    The final draw for UEFA EURO 2020 will take place on 30th November 2019 in the ROMEXPO venue in Bucharest. UEFA made the announcement in a ceremony in the Romanian capital. Bucharest is one of the twelve venues for the tournament, which will take place across twelve different countries to celebrate the sixtieth anniversary of the tournament. The Allianz Arena in Munich will host four matches.

    “I am certain that the Romanian capital will be a great host for the UEFA EURO 2020 draw and four matches at the tournament,” said Christian Karembeu, who won the European Championship with France. Karembeu helped to bring the tournament to the Arena Nationala alongside tournament representatives Gabriela Szabo, Miodrag Belodedici and Dorinel Munteanu. All four were present at the UEFA announcement.

    Qualifying for UEFA EURO 2020 begins on Thursday and Germany travel to Amsterdam for their opening qualifier on Sunday (20:45 CET). The tournament will begin on 12th June 2020 in Rome and the twelve host countries do not receive automatic qualification for the tournament. 24 teams will participate in the 16th edition of the tournament.

    Info Tool
    • Date
      18.03.2019 11:29
    • Categories
      EURO 2020
    • Tags
    • Functions
    • Share
    Popular News
    No news available.
    Latest Videos