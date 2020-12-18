UEFA cancel U17s EUROs

After discussions with all 55 member associations, the UEFA Executive Committee has today decided to cancel the men’s and women’s U17s EUROs due to the situation with Covid-19. The U19s EUROs, planned for both the men and women in the coming year, will take place as normal.

The continuation of qualifying and play-offs in early 2021 is not possible in many parts of Europe due to the current epidemiological situation. Alongside health considerations, the youth sides have little time to prepare and qualifying tournaments face significant difficulties due to the pandemic, which has all contributed to the decision.

In order to protect the health of all players and to limit the potential risk for the further spread of the virus, the UEFA Executive Committee has today decided the following:

U17s Women’s EUROs: Cancelled

U17s Men’s EUROs: Cancelled

U19s Women’s EUROs: Qualifying to take place in April 2021, play-offs in June 2021, tournament in July/August 2021 in Belarus

U19s Men’s EUROs: Qualifying to take place in March 2021, play-offs in May/June 2021, tournament in July 2021 in Romania

