UEFA appoints Brych and Siebert for Euro 2020

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has announced the match officials for this summer’s European Championship that will take place from 11th June to 11th July 2021. German FIFA referees Dr Felix Brych (Munich) and Daniel Siebert (Berlin) are among the 18 selected officials for the 51 matches of the pan-European international tournament.

Alongside Dr Felix Brych and Daniel Siebert, assistant referees Mark Borsch (Mönchengladbach) and Stefan Lupp (Zossen) have been appointed, as well as Jan Seidel (Oberkrämer) and Rafael Foltyn (Wiesbaden).

Four DFB officials have also been selected as video match officials (VARs). These are Bastian Dankert (Rostock), Christian Dingert (Lebecksmühle), Marco Fritz (Korb) and Christian Gittelmann (Gauersheim).

First European Championship for Daniel Siebert

It will be Dr Felix Brych’s fourth major international tournament as a referee. The winner of the 2017 Best Referee of the Year award officiated at both of the most recent World Cups in 2014 and 2018, as well as at Euro 2016. In addition to this, the 45-year-old also refereed at the Olympic Games in 2012 and the Confederations Cup in 2013, and took charge of the Europa League final in 2014 and the Champions League final in 2017. For Daniel Siebert, on the other hand, it will be the first major international tournament as a match official. The 36-year-old Berlin-native has been refereeing international matches since 2015 but has not been selected for a major competition of this nature before.

The 18-strong team of referees for the European Championship will be joined by a colleague from another continent for the first time, with Argentine referee Fernando Rapallini travelling to Europe for the competition. The exchange comes as part of the cooperation agreement between UEFA and the South American Football Confederation governing body CONMEBOL. In return, Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano will join up with colleagues in South America for the forthcoming Copa América that will be hosted by Argentina and Colombia and take place at the same time as Euro 2020.

For the first time, a female official has also been selected as part of the refereeing team for a men’s European Championship. France’s Stephanie Frappart, who won Women’s Referee of the Year in 2019, has officiated several high-profile men’s matches over the last two years and has been selected as a fourth official for the tournament.

created by mmc/lb