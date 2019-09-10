U21s yet to lose a point against Wales ahead of fifth matchup

Germany’s U21s kick off their EURO 2021 qualification campaign today in Wrexham against Wales (20:00 CEST). DFB.de has all the facts and stats ahead of Germany’s fifth meeting with Wales.

Flawless record: Wales and Germany have faced each other four times to date, with Germany winning all four meetings with a goal record of 14-1. Each of their matches have been part of European qualification.

Last meeting: Both teams last faced each other on 7th October 2005. Germany’s goalscorers in a 4-0 win were Nando Rafael (2 goals), Malik Fathi and Ioannis Masmanidis. Germany’s last match away against Wales ended with the same result on 8th February 2005.

Debuts: Last Thursday’s 2-0 win against Greece saw 18 players make their debut for Germany’s U21s. Niklas Dorsch became the first player to score on his debut since Törles Knöll did the same during a 3-0 win over the Netherlands in November 2018.

Goals guaranteed: Germany added to their current goalscoring streak against Greece, and have now netted at least once in each of their last 14 games. Germany last failed to score in a 0-0 draw with Kosovo on 27th March 2018.

Qualification specialists: Germany’s U21s have won 22 of their last 24 European qualification matches. In addition to the 0-0 draw with Kosovo, Germany lost 3-1 against Norway in October 2017. At the same time, the loss to Norway was Germany’s sole defeat in their last 44 European qualifiers, as well as their last away defeat.

Surprise start: Wales U21s started their EURO qualification campaign with a surprise 1-0 win over Belgium. The winning goal was scored after just three minutes by Brennan Johnson on his debut. In addition to Johnson, Terri Taylor and Jack Vale are two other players born in 2001 to feature in the Welsh squad.

created by dfb/mmc