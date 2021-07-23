U21s to play twice in the south of Germany

The DFB decided on Friday during a meeting that Germany U21s will play two U21 EURO qualifiers in Großaspach and Ingolstadt in November 2021.

They will take on Poland U21s in Großaspach on 12th November 2021 at the WIRmachenDRUCK Arena. Four days later, the reigning European Champions will then host San Marino at Ingolstadt’s Audi Sportpark.

A decision on whether or not fans will be allowed to attend the game in the stadium has not yet been made. That also applies to the first home qualifier against Israel on 7th October 2021 in Paderborn. Prior to that, Stefan Kuntz’s side will have two away games in San Marino and Latvia.