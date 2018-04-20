U21s to play in Fürth, Ingolstadt & Heidenheim

The location for Germany U21s next three home international fixtures has been decided today. On September 7th, Stefan Kuntz’s side will face Mexico in a friendly in Fürth. On October 12th, the home European Championships qualifier against Norway will take place in Ingolstadt. Four days later, on October 16th, the final game of qualification for the 2019 U21 European Championships in Italy and San Marino takes place on home soil for Germany U21s who will face Ireland in Heidenheim.

“In September and October, we have some crucial qualification fixtures,” said Kuntz. “Sure, we want to keep hold of our top spot and qualify for the European Championships top of the group. The three stadiums are the optimal size for our requirements. We hope the fans from Fürth, Ingolstadt and Heidenheim respectively will come out in force to support the team.”

With 16 points from seven games, Germany U21s lead their qualification group. Ireland are in second place with one game extra and three points behind. The nine Group winners will qualify directly for the tournament. The four best second place teams will face off in two play-off games to be the last two teams in the European Championships in 2019 in Italy and San Marino.