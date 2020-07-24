U21s to face Moldova in Wiesbaden

The Germany U21s’ EURO qualifier against Moldova on 3rd September 2020 will be played in Wiesbaden’s BRITA-Arena. This decision was made at the DFB presidential board's meeting in Frankfurt on Friday. Initially, Frankfurt’s PSD Bank Arena was the intended venue for the match. The BRITA-Arena in Wiesbaden has proven to be a suitable venue under the special COVID-19 circumstances, which was the deciding factor in changing the location. After the Bundesliga 2 restart, SV Wehen Wiesbaden’s home games were carried out there in compliance with DFB and DFL’s hygiene protocol. FSV Frankfurt’s PSD Bank Arena has not yet been tested under the new circumstances.

With six points from three games, the U21 national team are second in the EURO qualification Group 9, one point behind first-placed Belgium, who have played one more game. Five days after the game in Wiesbaden, DFB coach Stefan Kuntz’s side travel to face the group leaders in Heverlee.

Due to the corona pandemic and the resulting schedule changes affecting other tournaments, the European U21 Championship 2021 has been divided into two phases: From 24th to 31st March 2021, the group stage fixtures will be played, with the knockout stages – quarterfinals through to the final – following from 31st May until 6th June. The tournament will take place in Hungary and Slovenia.