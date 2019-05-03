U21s to face Greece in friendly in Zwickau

Following the conclusion of this summer’s European Championships, Germany U21s will kick-off the new season with a friendly against Greece in Zwickau on 5th September 2019. This was announced at the DFB’s chair committee meeting in Frankfurt. Five days later, on 10th September 2019, Stefan Kuntz’s side begin their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign with an away match against Wales. The 2021 finals will be held in Slovenia and Hungary.

After the announcement, Stefan Kuntz said: “The U20s have already played in Zwickau and had a positive experience. We’re thrilled to now host a U21s game in Zwickau for the first time. We hope to benefit from the support of lots of fans in the stadium in September.”

The friendly in Zwickau will be the first match in a new age group for the Germany U21s and players born prior to 1st January 1998. The currently U21s age group, for players born prior to 1st January 1996, will end after this summer’s European Championships in Italy and San Marino. Germany will enter the tournament as defending champions and begin the group stage against Denmark (17th June, 21:00 CEST). Germany will also face Serbia (20th June, 21:00 CEST) and Austria (23rd June, 21:00 CEST).