U21s set to travel to Italy for European Championships

Ahead of the U21 European Championships, which begin this weekend in Italy and San Marino (16th-30th June), Germany U21s will meet at Frankfurt am Main airport this afternoon to fly down to Trieste ahead of their opening group match. After a ten day training camp in the alpine South Tyrol village of Natz, Stefan Kuntz’s side enjoyed two rest days to see family and friends and regenerate ahead of the tournament. After landing in Trieste, Kuntz’s side will travel to their team hotel in Fagagna near Udine where the team will face Denmark on Monday (21:00 CEST).

“Following the conclusion of our training camp in South Tyrol, the players have enjoyed three days off with their family and friends,” said Stefan Kuntz. “Now, we are all excited and ready for the European Championships as well as the rhythm of playing a match every three days.” On Saturday, Germany U21s will participate in a public training session in Fagagna ahead of holding the official pre-tournament UEFA press conference on Sunday. The team will also train for the final time on Sunday in the Stadio Friuli in Udine ahead of Monday’s group opener.

Kuntz and his side will travel to Trieste for their second group match, facing Serbia on 20th June (21:00). Germany U21s will conclude the group stages back in Udine against Austria as they hope to secure a place in the semi-finals, qualifying for next summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo in the process. Only the three group winners as well as the best placed runner-up will reach the semi-finals.