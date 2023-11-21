U21s secure an important victory over Poland

Germany U21s are now top of their qualifying group for the next European Championship following a 3-1 win over Poland in Essen. Antonio Di Salvo’s side have 12 points from their four games so far.

Captain Eric Martel (56’), substitute Nick Woltemade (79’) and Merlin Röhl (82’) got the goals in front of 8,559 fans at the Stadion an der Hafenstraße. Ariel Mosor (24’) put the visitors ahead in the first half, who also came into the game unbeaten in Group D.

“We were calmer on the ball”

“This was a game between the best two teams in the group, so we’re pleased that we came from behind to win it,” said goalscorer Nick Woltemade after the game, who had a simple explanation for the improved second half performance. “We were calmer on the ball after the break and more structured in our build-up play.” Coach Di Salvo was also happy after the comeback: “We were the better team at the start, but annoyingly went behind. We were much better in the second half. We’re pleased with the victory and now want to win the group.”

Germany began brightly and had their first chance in the 14th minute. Ansgar Knauff’s volley landed in the arms of Poland keeper Kacper Tobiasz. Despite attempts to feed Youssoufa Moukoko in the coming minutes, the U21s failed to create further opportunities. Instead, the away team went ahead from a corner with their first notable attack. Ariel Mosor met the delivery directly to divert it past Noah Atubolu (24’).

Poland grew into the game more after taking the lead and had further chances from counter-attacks, while Germany initially struggled to find gaps against a well-organised Polish defence. Knauff fired wide from 20 yards out (30’), before Kaminski just curled one past Atubolu’s post at the other end (40’). Szmyt then missed the target and the chance for 2-0 in injury time at the end of the first half.

Martel starts the comeback

The Germany side played with more confidence in the second half, for which Di Salvo brought on Woltemade for Maximilian Beier. Captain Eric Martel restored parity with a calm finish inside the box after a deflected free-kick from the edge fell perfectly for him (56’).

The visitors had chances themselves, including a header from Mosor that flashed wide of the far post (59’). Substitute Rocco Reitz had Germany’s next opportunity, but saw his effort pushed to safety by Tobiasz (66’).

Late goals from Woltemade and Röhl

The second half remained a physical affair and both teams continued to believe they could win the game. It was, however, Germany that would find the winning goal. Nick Woltemade, who improved Germany’s attacking play after coming on, converted Nathaniel Brown’s cross from the left (79’). Three minutes later, Merlin Röhl shifted the ball onto his right foot and then picked out the far corner with a lovely finish (82’).

Germany U21s held on for an important victory over a strong away team. It was a deserved victory, and one that puts them on 12 points, ahead of Poland (level on points but with an extra game played), Bulgaria (9) and Kosovo (8).

created by mmc/dr