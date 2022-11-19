U21s round off their year in style with 4-2 win over Italy

The Germany U21s played out a six-goal thriller with Italy in Ancona on Saturday evening, with Antonio Di Salvo’s side holding off a late fight back to win 4-2. It was a welcome result for Germany who went into the contest off the back of defeats to France (0-1) and England (1-3). The U21s took control of the game with some fine goals, before Italy made things interesting late in the second half.

FC Köln’s Denis Huseinbasic scored on his debut to give the guests the lead (23’), before Udinese’s Lazar Samardzic (52’) and Freiburg’s Kevin Schade (55’) scored in quick succession early in the second half to put Germany in full control. Lazio’s Matteo Cancellieri then got his side back into the game with a smart brace (66’, 74’), before Augsburg loanee Maurice Malone sealed the win from the penalty spot shortly before the end (88’).

Huseinbasic scores on his debut

Di Salvo made four changes from the side that faced England back in September, with Denis Huseinbasic, Tom Krauß, Kevin Schade and Yann Aurel Bisseck coming into the team. The conditions were far from ideal in Ancona. Heavy rain had soaked the pitch at the Stadio del Conero, making it difficult for the players to carry the ball forwards and make short passes along the ground.

The U21s, however, were not fazed by the poor conditions as they looked to assert their authority on the contest. Kevin Schade had a chance to give his side the lead from a tight angle in the early stages, but his effort narrowly missed the far post (11’). Noah Atubolu was then forced into a good save when he was tested by Lorenzo Colombo with a header from a corner (18’).

Germany looked the more likely side as they won the ball in some dangerous areas and continued to press Italy high up the pitch. Kilian Fischer came close after he profited from some good pressing (21’), but it wasn't long before Di Salvo’s side took the lead. After a quick move down the right-hand side, the ball came to Yannik Keitel, who played it into the penalty area to find Köln’s Huseinbasic. The debutant controlled it well to beat the defender and remained cool to slot it past the goalkeeper from eight yards to put his side 1-0 up (23’).

Malone seals the win after Italy fight back

Germany looked inspired as they came out for the second half and they didn’t have to wait long before they got their second. The guests won a free-kick on the edge of the area and Lazar Samardzic stepped up curl one beautifully past the goalkeeper and into the top corner (52’). Just two minutes later, after a slick passing move, Kevin Schade picked up the ball on the edge of the area and beat two men before smashing it past Carnesecchi to make it 3-0 (54’).

The guests, however, took their eye off the ball defensively as the half progressed and Matteo Cancellieri profited to get his side back into the contest with a smart brace (66’, 74’). The U21s’ comfortable evening had quickly turned into a nail-biter.

The game came to a frantic climax when Giorgio Cittadini was shown a red card for a professional foul on Maurice Malone. The guests were then awarded a penalty after the subsequent free kick struck the hand of Italy right-back Raoul Bellanova (86’). Malone stepped up and cooly converted the spot-kick to put the game to bed (88’).

created by mmc,rs