U21s qualify for EURO 2023 with big win

Reigning U21 European champions Germany will have the chance to defend their title next summer! Antonio Di Salvo’s side secured first place in qualification group B with a 4-0 win over Hungary in Osnabrück and booked their ticket to the tournament in Georgia and Romania next summer. Their final group game will be on Tuesday (18:00 CEST) against Poland, where they will look to finish with a flourish.

In front of 5,609 spectators at a sold-out Stadion an der Bremer Brücke, Youssoufa Moukoko netted his fourth goal in three U21 games to open the scoring, before Captain Jonathan Burkardt won and scored a penalty to double the advantage before half time. The second half, dominated by long injury breaks, saw Tom Krauß finish well for three, before debutant Lazar Samardžić scored in added time to crown a fantastic performance from the young side.

Moukoko with the opener

The start of the match saw Germany’s patience tested, as despite a lot of possession, the Hungarian defence sat deep and allowed little room to manoeuvre. Unfortunately, Jamie Leweling had to depart the field early due to injury, Faride Alidou replacing him after 9 minutes. The home side were very much on top, though, and forced errors from Hungary: a misplaced back-pass from Erik Kusnyir allowed Moukoko in, and he was able to evade the defence before finishing into the corner for the opener (17’).

Burkardt wins penalty, scores

There was not much change to the game following the opening goal. Hungary were only able to break out from defence briefly, but the young DFB team did not create many big chances. One thing in games such as these are set-pieces: Captain Burkardt was judged to have been fouled inside the penalty area by the referee, who pointed to the spot. The Mainz striker made no mistake from 12 yards and doubled the lead just after half an hour. Just before the break, the home side became a little more open and allowed Hungary some chances through some defensive sloppiness. Their best chance came through Patrick Iyinbor, whose free header from a corner did not come to harm (39’) – at the other end, a deflected Burkardt effort hit the corner of post and crossbar (42’). The half time whistle went with Germany two to the good, and on course for qualification.

Hungary’s tackling dominates second half

Hungary came out with a lot more fight and aggression after the break, and created opportunities when the Germany U21s lacked concentration: Goalkeeper Nico Mantl had to deal with a long-range effort from Milos Kerkez on 55 minutes. Shortly afterwards, a tough Hungarian tackle left Angelo Stiller in a heap on the floor. The Hoffenheim player was unable to continue, being replaced by Patrick Osterhage, who came on to make his debut (61’). The injury breaks continued, as Malick Thiaw had to receive treatment for a cut above his eye – the second half was shaped by injury breaks.

When the game got back underway, the third goal came courtesy of Tom Krauß. A fine low cross from Alidou gave the midfielder the perfect chance to finish first-time into the corner (76’). Lazar Samardžić then came on along with Tim Lemperle for their U21 debuts – the former found the net in added time to put the finishing touch on a fine game and EUROs qualification for Germany’s U21 team.

created by mmc/lc