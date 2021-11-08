U21s: Martel called up for Krauß

Tom Krauß, of 1. FC Nürnberg, is now unavailable for the Germany U21 squad’s EURO 2023 qualifiers against Poland and San Marino, due to a Covid infection. FK Austria Vienna’s Eric Martel, originally called up for the U20s, will come in to replace Krauß. 19-year-old Martel will join up with Antonio Di Salvo’s side later today.

The U21s will play two EURO qualifiers during this international break. Firstly, they will face Poland, who are third in group B, in Großaspach this Friday (18:15 CET). Their following game comes on November 16th as they face San Marino in Ingolstadt (18:15 CET).