U21s knocked out after 2-0 defeat to England

Germany U21s lost 2-0 to England in their final group game at the U21 European Championship in Romania and Georgia. This means that they are eliminated from the tournament and have subsequently missed out on qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Cameron Archer gave England the lead in the fourth minute and Harvey Elliott doubled their lead in the 21st minute.

“Things went totally different to how we hoped they would. We didn’t start the tournament well. We missed two penalties against Israel in a game we controlled and then suffered a disappointing defeat to Czech Republic. Today’s defeat was deserved, England were clearly the better team,” said coach Antonio Di Salvo.

England dangerous on the break

Di Salvo made three changes for the final game in Group C. Nelson Weiper started up front, with Noah Weißhaupt and Marton Dardai also coming into the side. England started brightly and could have taken the lead with less than a minute on the clock. Cameron Archer’s shot was too central and Noah Atubolu in goal was there to save it (1’). Three minutes later however, the goalkeeper was beaten for the first time in Batumi. Archer got in behind the Germany defence again and slotted it past Atubolu for 1-0 (4’). Germany’s first chance came in the eighth minute, but Tom Krauß couldn’t connect properly from Henning Matriciani’s cross.

The English youngsters continuously found space in behind the Germany defence in the first half. Jacob Ramsey fizzed a shot just past the post after nine minutes as they looked to double their lead. Di Salvo was forced to make an early change following an injury to Josha Vagnoman. He was replaced by Kilian Fischer (14’). Four minutes later, Weißhaupt saw his effort on goal deflected wide by his own teammate Weiper, a moment symptomatic of the team’s whole tournament.

Shortly afterwards, Fischer’s cross was collected by goalkeeper James Trafford and he gave it to Elliott. The Liverpool winger drove up the pitch with the ball and scored with a stunning solo effort (21’). Kevin Schade forced Trafford into a decent save with a looping header (24’), before his shot six minutes later was blocked from close range. Defender Jarrad Branthwaite then got his foot in the way of Weiper’s effort (33’). At the other end, Noni Madueke put a dangerous ball across the six-yard box, though captain Yann Aurel Bisseck was able to clear for a corner. Weiper (41’) and Schade (45+1’) missed further opportunities as Germany went into the break two goals behind.

No luck in front of goal

Di Salvo brought on Luca Netz at left-back for Matriciani for the second half. England had the first chance after the interval through Elliott, whose powerful strike was tipped over the bar well by Atubolu (53’). Germany struggled to create chances to find a way back into the game and the tournament, so Di Salvo introduced Jessic Ngankam and Faride Alidou (68’). The most notable chance in the closing stages was for England. James Garner received the ball from Emile Smith Rowe, but couldn’t get his shot on target at the far post (77’).

Finn Ole Becker came on in the 81st minute for his minutes of the tournament. He had the final opportunity, but his deflected shot was saved by Trafford and Germany therefore exited at the first hurdle (90’).

