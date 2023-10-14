U21s go top thanks to Moukoko

The Germany U21 team remain on track to qualify for EURO 2025 thanks to Youssoufa Moukoko. Antonio Di Salvo’s side won 3-2 in Bulgaria in their second qualification game and took top spot in Group D.

Borussia Dortmund’s attacking star Moukoko was once again heavily involved in the team’s success. The 18-year-old scored the equaliser shortly before half time, put his side 2-1 up in the 49th minute and extended the lead to 3-1 in the 69th minute. Moukoko previously scored a brace in the U21s’ 3-0 win in Kosovo, whilst these goals were his ninth, tenth and eleventh for the U21s. Stanislav Shopov had put the Bulgarians, who have four points after three games, ahead in the 35th minute, whilst Nikola Iliev’s goal in additional time (90+3’) came too late for the Bulgarians.

Moukoko: “I’m paying back the trust”

“It’s really good for me. At the end of the day, I’m in the right place here. I’m scoring goals, the boys are always looking to find me, and I’m full of confidence. The coach trusts me, and I’m paying the trust back,” matchwinner Moukoko told ProSieben Maxx.

Head coach Di Salvo once again selected Freiburg’s first-choice keeper Noah Atubolu in goal, whilst Leandro Morgalla made his debut alongside centre-backs Colin Kleine-Bekel and Kenneth Schmidt. Luca Netz started at left-back, whilst the midfield three was made up of captain Maximilian Beier, Robert Wagner and Merlin Röhl. Karim Adeyemi made his first appearance in attack since winning in the 2021 Euros final against Portugal, lining up alongside Moukoko and Ansgar Knauff.

Germany played the better football at the start of the game, whilst the hosts mainly relied on fast counterattacks. Good shooting opportunities were in short supply for Di Salvo’s side as Adeyemi’s (12’) and Röhl’s (17’) efforts were easy saves for Bulgaria’s goalkeeper Plamen Andreev.

Moukoko strikes back after Shopov gives the hosts the lead

On the other hand, the hosts took the lead in ice-cold fashion. Germany failed to clear, with Shopov picking up the ball and firing Bulgaria ahead with a finish into the corner (25’). Germany didn’t manage to find an immediate response, with an effort from the captain Beier proving to be harmless (35’). Additionally, Di Salvo was forced into a change as Morgalla’s debut came to an end in the 37th minute due to an injury, with Julian Eitschberger replacing him in his first appearance for the U21s.

Germany then levelled things up shortly before the break. Moukoko’s first touch was good after receiving the ball and he found himself in a shooting position, firing in at the near post to bring Germany level (40’). Assistant coach Daniel Niedzkowski told the team to go into the second half with “patience and at full throttle”, as he told ProSieben MAXX.

Moukoko bags a hat-trick

A mistake from goalkeeper Andreev played into Germany’s hands. Moukoko ran into the box from the right-hand side and looked to play the ball into the centre. The keeper let his low cross go through his arms and legs, with the ball trickling over the line (49’).