U21s begin training camp in South Tyrol

The provisional Germany U21s squad for this month’s European Championships in Italy and San Marino meet today at Frankfurt am Main airport. The squad squad will then travel together to Innsbruck ahead of a pre-tournament training camp in South Tyrol, Italy. Stefan Kuntz’s side will be based at the Seehof Nature Retreat in Natz-Schabs ahead of the tournament which takes place from 16th-30th June.

25 players are travelling to the Italian Alps with Lukas Klostermann and Jonathan Tah joining the squad after Die Mannschaft’s two European qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia. The final, 23 man squad for the tournament has to be registered with UEFA by 6th June.

Kuntz: “Put the foundations in place”

“During our training camp, we want to put the foundations in place ahead of hopefully playing five matches in thirteen days,” said Germany U21s head coach Stefan Kuntz. “The players should use the training sessions each day to show us why they should be in the final squad. We also have two players in the squad currently suffering knocks in Arne Maier and Nadiem Amiri. We will have to monitor their respective recoveries.”

After arriving in South Tyrol, the squad will participate in a public training session this evening in Natz bei Brixen (18:30 CEST). Alongside two training sessions each day, the players will participate in media and marketing activities as well as a friendly. On Friday, 7th June, the U21s will take on a South Tyrol XI as preparations for the European Championships continue.

First Group Game on 17th June

“We have ambitious targets for the European Championship and want to progress as far as possible,” added Kuntz. “At the very least, that means we need to reach the semi-finals to secure qualification for next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

Germany begin their U21s European Championship campaign against Denmark in Udine on 17th June (21:00 CEST). Stefan Kuntz’s side then face Serbia in Trieste on 20th June (21:00 CEST) before concluding the group stage against Austria in Udine on 23rd June. Only the three group winners and the best placed runner up will progress to the semi-finals.