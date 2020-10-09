U21s begin postponed journey to Moldova

The Germany U21s begin the journey to their European qualifier against Moldova today, one day later than originally planned. The match kicks off at 18:15 CEST in Chisinau.

On Thursday morning, the team management were informed of a positive coronavirus test among the U21 players from a round of tests carried out on 7th October. The results of a new round of tests conducted yesterday all came back negative, with the exception of the infected player.

After talks with the relevant authorities and UEFA, the Germany U21s will travel to Moldova today and return home immediately after the game. As a precaution, some members of the squad and staff will not make the journey to Moldova.