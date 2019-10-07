U21s arrive in Frankfurt

Germany’s U21s reunited in Frankfurt today to begin preparations for their upcoming matches. Stefan Kuntz’s team will face Spain in Córdoba on Thursday (19:45 CEST), followed by a second European Championship qualifying game against current group leaders Bosnia and Herzegovina in Zenica on 15th October (18:00 CEST). Germany are in second place in the group after a convincing 5-1 opening victory in Wales and have a game in hand on their opponents.

“We played Spain in the Euros final over the summer but both teams have changed a lot since then – it’s going to be a test at the highest level for us,” says Stefan Kuntz. “Against Bosnia and Herzegovina we obviously want to build on our good start to Euros qualifying against Wales.” The coach has made one change to his squad from the last international break in September – Hamburger SV’s 18-year-old defender Josha Vagnoman has been called up to the squad for the first time.

Public training session in Dreieich

Although both games are away from home, fans don’t have to be disappointed. Before they head to Spain, Johannes Eggestein and Co. will train at SC Hessen Dreieich’s ground in front of a home crowd. The session starts at 18:15 CEST.

On Saturday, they will visit Buchenrode children’s home. The Germany team has been supporting more and more charitable and social projects for over two years under the motto and hashtag #Herzzeigen.