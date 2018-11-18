The Germany U21 team could record their 200th ever win when they take on Italy U21s.

U21s aiming for milestone win against record European Champions

The Germany U21s will play their last international game of the year on Monday (18:30 CET) in Italy. In the upcoming game against the record U21 European champions and hosts of the next Euros, the Germany team have the opportunity to claim a milestone victory against a tough opposition and end their international year unbeaten.

Record: The Germany U21s will meet Italy for the eleventh time. From the last ten games, Germany have only lost twice, drawn four times and won the rest. On Italian soil, the record is quite equal, with both teams winning once and one ending in a draw.

Last game: The most recent game was played in the group stages of last year’s Euros in Krakow. Italy won through a Federico Bernardeschi goal in what was Germany’s only loss of the tournament. Germany went on to win the tournament, whilst Italy got knocked out by Spain in the semi-finals.

Competitive games: Before the defeat in the European Championship last year, Germany and Italy had only faced each other in one other competitive game: in the 2009 Euros in Sweden where Germany beat Italy 1-0 in the semi finals. Germany then went on to win the tournament.

Last win: Although Germany have the better head-to-head record, they have gone nine years without beating Italy. Since their win at the 2009 Euros, there have been two losses and two draws for Germany against the five-time U21 European champions. The only other team they have not beaten in that long is Portugal.

Tight game: Only one game in the last ten has ended with a margin of more than one goal. This happened in 2002 when Germany beat Italy 2-0 with Benjamin Auer getting both goals.

Late goals: Almost all the goals between these two teams have been scored in the second half, with four of 19 being scored in the first half. The Italians only scored in the first half against Germany for the first time in the ninth game between the two sides.

Impressive run: Germany are undefeated in seven games in this calendar year and have a goal ratio of 20:1. They have only dropped points against Kosovo in a 0-0 draw back in March. Norway are the only team to have scored, when Germany beat them 2-1. The Norwegians are also the latest team to beat Germany back in 2017 (3-1). Since then, the Germans have been unbeaten in nine games.

Hungry for goals: Only in one of their last 15 matches have Germany not been able to score (0-0 vs Kosovo in March). In the remaining 14 games, Germany have averaged 3.1 goals per game.